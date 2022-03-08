Jaguars Franchise OT Cam Robinson

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that they’ve franchised LT Cam Robinson for the second straight season.

The @Jaguars have placed the franchise tag on OL Cam Robinson, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) March 8, 2022

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the tag in 2021.

In 2021, Robinson started 14 games for the Jaguars, making 14 starts for them at left tackle.