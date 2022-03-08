Jaguars Franchise OT Cam Robinson

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that they’ve franchised LT Cam Robinson for the second straight season.
The @Jaguars have placed the franchise tag on OL Cam Robinson, the team announced today.
— JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) March 8, 2022
Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.
Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the tag in 2021.
In 2021, Robinson started 14 games for the Jaguars, making 14 starts for them at left tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!