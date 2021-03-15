Jaguars G Andrew Norwell Agrees To Restructured Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Jaguars and G Andrew Norwell have agreed to a restructured contract on Monday. Norwell will now have a one-year deal worth up to $12 million that includes $9 million fully guaranteed.

Reports had said that the Jaguars asked Norwell to take a pay cut before shopping him to other teams in trade talks.

Norwell was set to make base salaries of $12 million and $13 million the next two seasons.

The veteran left guard had the highest cap hit on the Jaguars’ roster for 2021 at $15 million.

Norwell, 29, signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in 2014. He finished out his three-year, $1,542,000 deal with Carolina before agreeing to a one-year restricted tender worth $2.746 million for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars later signed Norwell to a five-year, $66.5 million contract that includes $30 million fully guaranteed in 2018.

In 2020, Norwell appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars, making 13 starts for them at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 21 guard out of 80 qualifying players.