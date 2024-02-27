Jaguars Have Opened Extension Talks With Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke told Cameron Wolfe during an appearance on the NFL Network’s “The Insiders” that contract talks with QB Trevor Lawrence are already underway.

“We’ve started discussions,” Baalke said, via JaguarsWire.com. “None of this stuff happens overnight. We’ll work diligently between the two parties to try to get something done.”

Earlier in the day, Jaguars HC Doug Pederson made it clear that Lawrence is their quarterback of the future and the coaching staff needs to do a better job from here.

“We do have the right quarterback,” Pederson said. “I’m excited for the future with Trevor, he’s excited based on the conversations we’ve had since the season. I don’t get into the contract stuff, I leave that for [Baalke] and the agents and stuff. I just know that our guy is the right guy, he’s got the right demeanor, he’s got the right leadership.

“It’s our job as coaches now to make sure he takes that next step. This will be another big offseason for him and his development and growth. By no means is he where he wants to be or where we want him to be, but really looking forward to working another year with Trevor.”

The Jaguars will clearly pick up the fifth-year option for the 2025 season on Lawrence in the coming months if a long-term deal isn’t in place before then. They would always have the franchise tag available in 2026 if need be, but it sounds like they should be able to get a deal in place before then.

Lawrence, 24, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that includes a $24,118,900 bonus. Jacksonville will have a fifth-year option to pick up in 2024.

In 2023, Lawrence has appeared in 16 games and has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, to go along with 334 yards rushing and four touchdowns.