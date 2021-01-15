Jaguars Have Reached Out To Raheem Morris About Defensive Coordinator Job

Josina Anderson reports that new Jaguars HC Urban Meyer reached out to and spoke with former Falcons interim HC Raheem Morris to preliminarily gauge his interest in their defensive coordinator job.

Morris actually interviewed for the Jaguars’ head-coaching job before they hired Meyer.

The Raiders reportedly had some interest in him as their defensive coordinator, but opted to his Gus Bradley instead.

Morris, 44, began coaching at Hofstra as a graduate assistant back in 1998. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and managed to work his way up to head coach in 2009.

The Buccaneers fired Morris after three seasons. He spent a few years with the Redskins before the Falcons hired him as their assistant head coach/DBs coach in 2015.

As the Buccaneers head coach, Morris led the team to a record of 17-31 (35.4 percent) over the course of three seasons. Since taking over the Falcons, Morris has led them to a 4-6 record.

In 2020, Morris led the Falcons to a 4-7 record after taking over for Dan Quinn midseason.