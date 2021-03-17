Jaguars Have Received Trade Calls For QB Gardner Minshew

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars have received a “few calls” from teams inquiring about a potential trade for QB Gardner Minshew.

Unfortunately, Rapoport doesn’t say which teams have reached out to Jacksonville about Minshew.

Adam Caplan wouldn’t be surprised if Minshew was traded to the Bears.

Minshew has been tossed out as a potential trade candidate to watch this offesason, given that Jacksonville is expected to use the No. 1 overall pick on Trevor Lawrence.

Minshew, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of 585,000 for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Minshew appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 2,259 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown.