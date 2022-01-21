Jaguars Have Spoken With Josh McCown

Aaron Wilson reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars have had a conversation this week with retired quarterback Josh McCown this week. According to Wilson, McCown’s conversation with Jaguars GM Trent Baalke was just a talk and not regarded as a formal interview.

McCown just interviewed for the Texans’ head-coaching vacancy on Thursday.

Mike Florio reported earlier this morning that there’s “building chatter in league circles that the Texans want to hire McCown.”

For what it’s worth, Florio says the Texans believe they need another team to interview McCown to legitimize and normalize the notion of him going straight to head coach, despite not having coaching experience in college or the NFL.

McCown, 42, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2002. He played for several teams including the Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers and Browns before signing a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2017.

The Jets brought McCown back on a one-year contract worth $10 million for the 2018 season. McCown later returned before joining the Eagles on a one-year contract last August.

The Eagles signed McCown out of retirement and added him to their practice squad at the start of the season. Houston later added him to their active roster in November before releasing him in March.

For his career, McCown has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 17,727 yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,105 yards and 13 touchdowns.