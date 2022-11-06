Jaguars Haven’t Had Any Contact With Calvin Ridley Yet Due To Suspension

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jaguars have not had any contact with newly acquired WR Calvin Ridley, despite trading for him last week.

In fact, the Jaguars are prevented from having any contact with the suspended wide receiver under the NFL rules.

Even so, Schefter says that Jacksonville has been assured that Ridley is working out as if he had a game Sunday and will be ready to roll once reinstated.

The Jaguars somewhat surprisingly opted to trade a 2023 fifth-round draft pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round selection to the Falcons last week for Ridley.

Schefter adds that the Jaguars believe Ridley will be worth the wait and a fresh start in Jacksonville could be beneficial for him moving forward.

Ridley is serving at least a one-year suspension for gambling on NFL games last season.

Ridley, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.

The Falcons exercised Ridley’s fifth-year option last offseason which will cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Ridley appeared in five games for the Falcons and caught 31 passes for 281 yards receiving and two touchdowns.