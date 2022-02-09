Jaguars Hire Former Vikings OL Coach Phil Rauscher To Same Position

According to Field Yates, the Jaguars have hired former Vikings OL coach Phil Rauscher as their next offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Yates notes that Jacksonville also hired Andrew Breiner as an offensive assistant.

Rauscher, 36, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant with the Broncos from 2015-2017 and was hired to become Washington’s assistant offensive line coach in 2018-2019.

He was hired by the Vikings as an offensive line assistant in 2020 and was promoted to OL coach last year.