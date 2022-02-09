Jaguars Hiring Bills ST Coordinator Heath Farwell To Same Role

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are hiring Heath Farwell as their next special teams coordinator for new HC Doug Pederson.

Farwell has held that role for the Bills for the past three seasons.

Farwell, 40, played 10 years in the NFL for the Vikings and Seahawks before retiring after the 2014 season.

The Seahawks hired Farwell as an assistant special teams coach in 2016 and he spent two years in Seattle before departing for the same position with the Panthers. The Bills hired him as their special teams coordinator in 2019.

According to FootballOutsiders, the Bills’ special teams unit ranked No. 19 in the NFL in 2021.