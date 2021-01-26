Jaguars Hiring Darrell Bevell To Three-Year Deal As Offensive Coordinator

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars are hiring former Lions interim HC Darrell Bevell as their next offensive coordinator.

Wilson says Bevell is signing a three-year deal with Jacksonville.

New Jaguars HC Urban Meyer is working to fill out his coaching staff and this could end up being a good opportunity for Bevell, as they’re widely expected to draft Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall.

Bevell, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2000. He eventually worked his way up to QBs coach before being hired by the Vikings as their offensive coordinator in 2006.

After five years in Minnesota, Bevell signed on with the Seahawks for the 2011 season and spent seven years in Seattle before he was fired in 2018. The Lions hired him as their offensive coordinator the next year.

Detroit promoted him to interim head coach after firing Matt Patricia.