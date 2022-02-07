Jaguars Hiring Mike McCoy As QBs Coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring Mike McCoy to be their quarterback’s coach, according to Tom Pelissero.

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is rounding out his staff, and is placing special emphasis on building the team around QB Trevor Lawrence.

McCoy, 49, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 2000 as their quarterbacks coach. He spent nine years in Carolina before departing to take the Broncos’ offensive coordinator position in 2009.

After four years of running the Broncos’ offense, the Chargers hired him as their head coach before firing him after the 2016 season. The Broncos hired him as their offensive coordinator soon after but he was fired after one season.

The Cardinals gave him another shot at being their offensive coordinator under Steve Wilks, but he lasted just seven games.

During his four years in San Diego, McCoy led the Chargers to a record of 27-36 (42.9 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.