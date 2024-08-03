Jaguars Hosted Veteran S Adrian Amos

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars brought in veteran free agent S Adrian Amos for a visit on Saturday.

Wilson adds that a deal is not considered imminent between Jacksonville and Amos at this time.

Amos, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $2.512 million before agreeing to a four-year, $37 million deal with the Packers in 2019.

Amos played out the final year of his contract and signed a one-year deal with the Jets worth up to $4 million back in June of last year. However, he was later released during the season and would go on to finish out the year with the Texans.

In 2023, Amos appeared in 16 games for the Jets and Texans, recording 28 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.