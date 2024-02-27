Jaguars In Talks With OLB Josh Allen’s Camp At Combine

Per Michael DiRocco, Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said talks are ongoing with OLB Josh Allen about a new contract.

He added he has another meeting with Allen’s agent at the Combine later today.

Should the two sides not reach an agreement on an extension, the Jaguars are expected to franchise Allen. The projected franchise tag cost for a linebacker in 2024 is $24 million fully guaranteed.

That would give the two sides until mid-July to work out a long-term deal, otherwise Allen has to play out the season on the tag.

Allen, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $22,742,636 rookie contract that included a $14,560,100 signing bonus.

The Jaguars picked up the fifth-year option for Allen which saw him earn $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Allen appeared in 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 66 tackles, 17.5 sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles.

We have him included in our Top 100 2024 NFL Free Agents list.