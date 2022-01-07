Jaguars Interviewing Bill O’Brien For HC Job Next Week

Update:

John Reid reports that the Jaguars will interview Alabama HC Bill O’Brien for their head coaching job next week.

According to Eugene Frenette, “it appears” as though the Jaguars do have interest in Alabama OC Bill O’Brien for their head-coaching vacancy.

However, Frenette adds that what isn’t clear right now is how viable a candidate he is in comparison to other veteran head coaches like Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell.

Last week, Jason La Canfora reported that Jaguars GM Trent Baalke had begun pushing O’Brien as a potential coaching candidate to team owner Shad Khan.

As of now, no interview has been scheduled but O’Brien is at least worth keeping an eye on in the coming weeks.

The overall expectation is that Jacksonville will cast a wide net with their coaching search this year, so there could be even more names linked to the Jaguars.

O’Brien, 52, was hired by the Texans back in 2014 after spending a few years at Penn State. O’Brien had one year remaining on his five-year contract when he signed a new five-year contract back in 2018.

Alabama hired O’Brien as their offensive coordinator last year.

During his seven years as Texans’ head coach, O’Brien led the team to a record of 52-48 (52 percent), which includes four trips to the playoffs and a 2-4 postseason record overall.