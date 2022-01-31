Jaguars Interviewing Rich Bisaccia For HC

Adam Schefter reports the Jacksonville Jaguars are interviewing former former Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia for their head coaching vacancy.

The full list of Jaguars HC interviews now includes:

Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Finalist)

(Finalist) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Postponed)

(Postponed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) Alabama OC Bill O’Brien (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia (Scheduled)

Bisaccia, 61, began his coaching career at Wayne State back in 1983 as their DBs coach/special teams coach.

From there, Bisaccia worked for a few universities including South Carolina, Clemson, and Ole Miss before he was hired by the Buccaneers as their special teams coordinator under Jon Gruden.

Bisaccia had stints with the Chargers and Cowboys before the Raiders brought him in as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator in 2018.

In 2021, Bisaccia took over for HC Jon Gruden after he was fired, and led the Raiders to a 7-6 record, including a 0-1 postseason record.