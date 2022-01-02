Jaguars Interviewing Todd Bowles This Week, Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett To Wait Until Season Ends

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars have a virtual interview set up with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for this week.

According to Rapoport, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has opted to wait until the regular season ends before interviewing for the Jaguars’ vacancy much like Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Here’s the list of reported interviews for the Jaguars:

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Declined)

(Declined) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Requested)

(Requested) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Scheduled)

Bowles, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 1995 as a player personnel staff member before working for a number of teams including the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles and Cardinals.

The Jets hired Bowles as their head coach for the 2015 season and signed him to an extension last through 2020 last year. However, he was fired following the 2018 season.

From there, the Buccaneers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his four years as Jets’ head coach, Bowles led the team to a record of 24-40 (37.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.

In 2021, Bowles’ defense was No. 12 in fewest yards allowed, No. 14 in fewest points allowed, No. 3 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 20 in fewest passing yards allowed.

