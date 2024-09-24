Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun Expected To Miss Several Weeks With Plantar Fasciitis

According to Tom Pelissero, Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun is expected to miss “several weeks” due to plantar fasciitis.

Pelissero also reports that Oluokun will not require surgery and is not considered a worst-case scenario.

It will be interesting to see if Jacksonville elects to place Oluokun on injured reserve, which would cause him to miss a minimum of four weeks. Given that Oluokun’s injury doesn’t require surgery, it could mean he’ll only miss a brief period.

Oluokun, 29, was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round out of Yale in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract with the Falcons.

The Jaguars signed Oluokun to a three-year, $45 million contract in 2022 and re-signed to another three-year, $30 million deal in March.

In 2024, Oluokun has appeared in three games for the Jaguars and recorded 22 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and two pass defenses.