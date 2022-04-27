Jaguars & LT Cam Robinson Agree To Terms On Three-Year, $54M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars and OT Cam Robinson have agreed in principle to terms on a new extension. 

Cam Robinson

Rapoport adds the new deal is worth $54 million over three years, making a new-money average of $18 million a year. 

Robinson had been set to play the 2022 season on the franchise tag for the second consecutive year, but now is locked up long-term. 

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the franchise tag in 2021 and was set to make $16.7 million in 2022 on a second tag. 

In 2021, Robinson started 14 games for the Jaguars, making 14 starts for them at left tackle.

