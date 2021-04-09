Jaguars LT Cam Robinson Officially Signs Franchise Tender

Jaguars LT Cam Robinson officially signed his franchise tender on Friday for the 2021 season.

The tag for offensive linemen this year is expected to come in somewhere between $13.5 million and $14 million fully guaranteed after signing.

Jacksonville and Robinson now have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal, after which the two sides are locked into playing out the 2021 season.

Robinson, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2020, Robinson started all 16 games for the Jaguars at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 62 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.