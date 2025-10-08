Jaguars Made Two Moves, Promoted RB Cody Schrader

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have promoted RB Cody Schrader from the practice squad to the active roster.

Signed TE Qadir Ismail to the practice squad — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 8, 2025

Schrader, 25, started his career at Truman in Division II before walking on at Missouri and eventually earning the starting job. He was named a consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC after his final season.

Schrader signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Rams claimed Schrader off waivers, and he appeared in one game for them last season. He was cut and re-signed to the practice squad this season before being signed away by the Jaguars to their active roster.

During his two years at Missouri, Schrader rushed 446 times for 2,372 yards and 23 touchdowns, adding 41 receptions for 328 yards.

In 2024, Schrader appeared in one game for LA, catching one pass for six yards and rushing once for three yards.