Jaguars Making Two Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have designated S Eric Murray to return from injured reserve.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the following roster moves: – Placed S Eric Murray on the Injured Reserve – Designated for Return list and opened his 21-day practice period

– Signed S Trevian Thomas to the practice squad — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) November 26, 2025

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The Jaguars also signed S Trevian Thomas to the practice squad.

Murray, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was later traded to the Browns in return for DE Emmanuel Ogbah.

Murray played out the final year of his four-year, $2,967,304 contract before signing with the Texans on a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million in 2020. He reworked his deal in 2022 to add another year in 2023 and re-signed a one-year deal for 2024.

The Jaguars signed him to a three-year, $22.5 million contract in March.

In 2025, Murray has appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and recorded 34 tackles, one interception, and four pass defenses.