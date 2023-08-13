Jaguars Meeting With Jadeveon Clowney

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars are meeting with veteran free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney, 30, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season in 2019. It took until September in 2020 for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

Clowney signed with the Browns on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022, the second worth $11 million. However, Cleveland designated him as a post-June 1 release this offseason. He recently met with the Ravens.

In 2022, Clowney appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 28 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery, and three pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.