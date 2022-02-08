Jaguars Not Retaining Coaches Brian Schottenheimer, George Warhop & Nick Sorensen

Aaron Wilson reports that Jaguars new HC Doug Pederson will not retain passing game coordinator/QBs coach Brian Schottenheimer, OL coach George Warhop and special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen.

According to Wilson, the Texans are hiring Warhop as part of Lovie Smith’s staff.

Schottenheimer, 48, began his NFL coaching career with the Rams in 1997 as an assistant. He later worked for Washington, Chargers, Jets, and Rams before joining the Colts in 2016. The Seahawks hired him as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season but made the decision to move in a new direction last year.

The Jaguars hired Schottenheimer as their passing game coordinator/QBs coach last year.

In 2020, the Seahawks’ offense ranked No. 17 in total yards, No. 8 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards, and No. 16 in passing yards.