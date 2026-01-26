Jaguars OC Grant Udinski Withdrawing From Browns Coaching Search

According to Mike Garafolo, Jaguars OC Grant Udinski is withdrawing his name from consideration for the Browns’ head coaching vacancy.

He adds Udinski will agree to a new deal with the Jaguars as offensive coordinator, one that is contingent on him not taking the head coaching job with the Bills which he is also a candidate for.

Udinski was reportedly high on the Browns’ list and fit the mold they seemed to be looking for in a hire this year. Instead, he becomes the latest coach to remove himself from consideration in Cleveland.

The Browns have an in-person interview with Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase today for their head coaching vacancy.

Udinski, 30, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. The Vikings hired him as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season. He was then hired as offensive coordinator with Jacksonville for the 2025 season under HC Liam Coen.

In 2025, the Jaguars’ offense ranked sixth in points, 11th in total yards, 20th in rushing yards, and 12th in passing yards.

