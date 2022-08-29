Jaguars Officially Cut 10 Players

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that they’ve officially cut 10 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to get down to 53 players.

The full list includes:

Treadwell, 27, was a former first-round pick but the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

As a free agent in 2020, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In September, the Falcons released Treadwell, but eventually signed him to the practice squad shortly after.

Treadwell caught on with the Jaguars after a tryout last summer but was let go ahead of the regular season. He returned on the practice squad and eventually made it back to the active roster. He returned on a one-year deal for 2022.

In 2021, Treadwell appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and caught 33 of 51 targets for 434 yards and a touchdown.

Ford, 27, was selected in the sixth round out of Auburn in 2017 by the Cardinals. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.54 million contract and set to make a base salary of $645,000 when he was traded to the Eagles during the 2019 preseason.

He played out the rest of his rookie deal with the Eagles and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year deal with the Jaguars in 2021.

In 2021, Ford appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 53 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and three pass defenses.