Jaguars Officially Hire Trent Baalke As GM

The Jaguars announced they have officially promoted interim GM Trent Baalke to the full-time role going forward.

It’s official! We have named Trent Baalke our next general manager. — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) January 21, 2021

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released the following statement:

Here is #Jaguars owner Shad Khan on Trent Baalke as the new GM https://t.co/XRtGzFyijJ pic.twitter.com/jqlCO3BhOY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2021

Baalke, 56, began working for the Jets as a personnel scout in 1998 before joining the Redskins 2001. After four years in Washington, Baalke was hired as the 49ers’ Western region scout and worked his way up to general manager.

Baalke was named Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association back in 2011 after the team won 13 games. He spent six years in the position but was fired in 2017 after another disappointing season.

The Jaguars hired Baalke this past February as their director of pro personnel.

During his tenure with the 49ers, the team produced a record of 57-31-1, which includes three playoff appearances and a conference title in 2012.