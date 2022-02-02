Jaguars Officially Part Ways With DC Joe Cullen

Field Yates reports the Jacksonville Jaguars and DC Joe Cullen have officially parted ways.

According to Yates, Cullen is an option to replace Matt Eberflus as the Colts’ defensive coordinator.

Cullen, 54, began his coaching career at UMass as their RBs coach in 1990. He later worked for several schools before working his way up to defensive coordinator.

The Lions hired Cullen as their DL coach in 2006. From there, he’s had stints with the Jaguars, Browns and Buccaneers before joining the Ravens as their DL coach in 2016.

The Jaguars hired Cullen to be their defensive coordinator last season.