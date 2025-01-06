Jaguars Officially Sign Seven Players To Futures Deals

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed seven players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2025 season.

The full includes:

TE Shawn Bowman DB Christian Braswell WR Joshua Cephus T Dennis Daley C Dieter Eiselen DB Zech McPhearson WR Austin Trammell

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Daley, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2019. He was in the final year of his four-year, $1.75 million contract that included $735,000 guaranteed when Carolina traded him to the Titans in August.

He played out that deal and signed a two-year, $3.1 million deal with the Cardinals in 2023. However, Arizona released him during training camp and he eventually caught on with the Jaguars.

In 2023, Daley appeared in three games for the Cardinals and made one start.