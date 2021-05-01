Jaguars Officially Sign Six Undrafted Free Agents

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday that they’ve officially signed six undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Imatorbhebhe, 23, is a two-year starter for Illinois after transferring from USC in 2018 and led the team in receiving his final two years.

During his four-year college career, Imatorbhebe recorded 57 receptions for 942 yards (16.5 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

Moses, 23, is a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2018 and first-team honors last season.

During his four-year college career, Moses appeared in 39 games and recorded 196 total tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, six pass defenses, and two interceptions.