Jaguars Officially Sign Six Undrafted Free Agents

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday that they’ve officially signed six undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- CB DJ Daniel (Georgia)
- WR Josh Imatorbhebhe (Illinois)
- WR Tim Jones (Southern Mississippi)
- LB Dylan Moses (Alabama)
- DT Kenny Randall (Charleston)
- CB Corey Straughter (Louisiana Monroe)
Imatorbhebhe, 23, is a two-year starter for Illinois after transferring from USC in 2018 and led the team in receiving his final two years.
During his four-year college career, Imatorbhebe recorded 57 receptions for 942 yards (16.5 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.
Moses, 23, is a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2018 and first-team honors last season.
During his four-year college career, Moses appeared in 39 games and recorded 196 total tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, six pass defenses, and two interceptions.
