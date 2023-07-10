Jaguars Officially Sign TE Josh Pederson, Waive/Injured TE Leonard Taylor

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have officially signed TE Josh Pederson to the roster.

He takes the place of undrafted rookie TE Leonard Taylor, who was waived with an injury designation.

Pederson’s father is Jaguars HC Doug Pederson.

Pederson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Louisiana-Monroe last April. He later signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

However, San Francisco opted to waive Pederson and he caught on with the Saints for just one day before being cut again. He signed with the Chiefs to a futures deal back in January but was cut loose in May.

During his college career, Pederson caught 99 passes for 1,191 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 35 games.