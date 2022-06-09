Jaguars OLB Jordan Smith To Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson announced Thursday that OLB Jordan Smith will have season-ending knee surgery, per John Reid.

Smith went down during OTAs earlier this week and had to leave the field. It’s an unfortunate blow for the second-year player.

Smith, 24, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round out of UAB in 2021. He’s in the second year of a four-year contract worth $4,219,588 which includes a $739,588 signing bonus.

In 2021, Smith appeared in two games for the Jaguars and recorded one tackle.

During his college career, Smith recorded 96 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one interception and three pass defenses in 23 games.