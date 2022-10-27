Jaguars OLB Josh Allen Drawing Trade Interest

According to Jeremy Fowler, Jaguars OLB Josh Allen is drawing some trade interest from teams looking for edge rushing help ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

It’s not clear how willing Jacksonville is to part with Allen, who’s one of their best players on defense and a former first-round pick.

Jacksonville picked up Allen’s fifth-year option this offseason, so he’s under contract through the 2023 season.

Allen, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He’s currently in the fourth year of his four-year, $22,742,636 rookie contract that included a $14,560,100 signing bonus.

The Jaguars picked up the fifth-year option for Allen which is projected to be $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Allen has appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and recorded 19 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 14 edge rusher out of 112 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Allen as the news is available.