Jaguars Pausing Search For Executive VP

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are tabling their search for an executive vice president for the time being.

Rapoport says new Jaguars HC Doug Pederson has been impressive in coaching and planning meetings the past few weeks and owner Shad Khan doesn’t want to add a new voice in the mix just yet.

He adds the Jaguars still plan to hire an assistant GM under current GM Trent Baalke and could make other additions to the front office. But in terms of hiring another executive to oversee both Baalke and Pederson, there’s nothing immediately in the works.

Khan also released a statement through Rapoport confirming the news.

Jacksonville engaged in a search for a new executive to oversee the front office following a large amount of backlash from potential candidates over Baalke remaining as the general manager.

Jacksonville had interviewed former Vikings GM Rick Spielman for the job and was reportedly interested in former Texans GM Rick Smith as well.

However, once again it seems like the Jaguars’ plans have changed and it will be Pederson and Baalke running the show for now.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ front office as the news is available.