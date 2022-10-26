Jaguars Place CB Shaquill Griffin On Injured Reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have placed CB Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve.

He’s been dealing with a back injury, and now will miss a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to return to play.

Griffin, 27, was selected by the Seahawks in the third round out of UCF in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,158,620, which included a signing bonus of $758,620.

He then signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars in 2021 that was worth up to $44.5 million with $29 million guaranteed. Griffin is due to make a base salary of $11.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2023.

In 2022, Griffin has appeared in five games for the Jaguars and recorded 29 total tackles, three tackles for loss, zero interceptions and four pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 62 cornerback out of 110 qualifying players.