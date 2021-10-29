Jaguars Place DT Jay Tufele On IR, Promote OL KC McDermott

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday that they’ve signed OL KC McDermott to their active roster and placed DT Jay Tufele on injured reserve.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed OL KC McDermott to the active roster, the club announced today. In addition, the team placed DT Jay Tufele on injured reserve. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 29, 2021

Tufele was expected to be out a few weeks after undergoing surgery on a broken hand, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Tufele, 22, was drafted by the Jaguars out of USC in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $4,305,687 rookie contract that includes a $825,687 signing bonus.

Tufele has appeared in one game for Jacksonville and has yet to record a stat.

During his college career, Tufele appeared in 33 games and started 29 at defensive tackle, recording 104 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.