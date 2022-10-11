Jaguars Place OLB K’Lavon Chaisson & OL Ben Bartch On IR

The Jaguars announced on Tuesday that they are placing OL Ben Bartch and OLB K’Lavon Chaisson on injured reserve. The team is also releasing DL Israel Antwine from their practice squad.

Chaisson, 23, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned first-team All-SEC honors before being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 20 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chaisson is in the third year of a four-year, $13,344,613 rookie contract that includes a $7,265,173 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for the Jaguars to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Chaisson has appeared in four games for the Jaguars and recorded three total tackles.