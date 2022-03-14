Jaguars Place Original-Round Tender On S Andrew Wingard

Doug Kyed of PFF reports that the Jaguars are placing an original-round tender on restricted free agent S Andrew Wingard.

The original-round tender will run the Jaguars $2.433 million for the 2022 season and ensure that they can match any offer to him from another team. However, they wouldn’t receive any compensation should they decline to match.

Wingard, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jaguars and just finished out the agreement in 2021.

In 2021, Wingard appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 87 tackles, one sack, an interception and a pass deflection.