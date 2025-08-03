Jaguars Placed OL Dennis Daley On Reserve/Retired List

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have placed OL Dennis Daley on the reserve/retired list.

He signed with the team on a futures contract back in January to compete for a backup job or practice squad berth, but evidently has decided he’s ready to hang up the cleats.

Daley, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2019. He was in the final year of his four-year, $1.75 million contract that included $735,000 guaranteed when Carolina traded him to the Titans in August.

He played out that deal and signed a two-year, $3.1 million deal with the Cardinals in 2023. However, the Cardinals cut him loose coming out of the preseason in the second year of that deal.

The Jaguars signed Daley to a futures contract for the 2025 season.

For his career, Daley appeared in 54 games over five seasons with the Panthers, Titans and Cardinals. He made 37 starts combined at tackle and guard.