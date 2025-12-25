Jaguars Placing CB Jourdan Lewis On Season-Ending IR

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Jaguars CB Jourdan Lewis is set to undergo foot surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

You can expect the Jaguars to place Lewis on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Lewis, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys out of Michigan back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and re-signed to a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million.

He made a base salary of $4.5 million in the final year of his contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal worth $2.8 million for 2024.

The Jaguars signed Lewis to a three-year, $30 million contract back in March.

In 2024, Lewis appeared in 16 games and recorded 71 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception, and eight pass defenses.

In 2025, Lewis appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars, making seven starts and recorded 39 tackles, a fumble recovery and 10 pass defenses.