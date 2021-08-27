Jaguars Placing G A.J. Cann On COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars are placing OL A.J. Cann on the COVID-19 list Friday, according to Mark Long.
Cann, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,081,596 contract before returning to Jacksonville on a three-year contract worth just over $15 million in 2019.
Cann is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.
In 2020, Cann appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars, making 15 starts for them.
