Jaguars Placing Rookie WR/CB Travis Hunter On IR

Jaguars HC Liam Coen announced Friday that they’re placing first-round WR/CB Travis Hunter on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Hunter suffered the injury during Thursday’s practice squad.

Coen said of the injury: “You feel bad for the guy, the team… Minor setback for major comeback.”

This will cost Hunter at least the next four games before he can be activated from the unit.

Hunter, 22, was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class and originally committed to Florida State. Hunter later flipped his commitment to Jackson State to play for legendary NFL CB Deion Sanders, becoming the first five-star to sign with an HBCU.

After a season at Jackson State, Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado in 2023. He was a two-way player as both a cornerback and wide receiver, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024 for his efforts.

The Jaguars used the No. 2 overall pick in round one on Hunter. Per Adam Schefter, Hunter has signed a four-year, $46.65 million fully guaranteed contract. His $30.57 million signing bonus, paid entirely upfront, sets a new record, making him the first non-quarterback not drafted first overall to receive his entire signing bonus upfront.

In 2025, Hunter has appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and caught 28 passes for 298 yards receiving and one touchdown. He also has 15 tackles, a fumble recovery and three pass defenses.