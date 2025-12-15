Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten To Undergo Finger Surgery, Should Be Back For Playoffs

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Jaguars fourth-round RB Bhayshul Tuten will undergo surgery for a finger injury suffered in Week 15.

Garafolo adds he’ll miss a few weeks but should be ready to return for the postseason.

Tuten, 22, was a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. He signed a four-year, $5,316,250 rookie deal through 2028 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Tuten has appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and rushed 78 times for 284 yards (3.6 YPC) and four touchdowns. He’s also caught 10 passes for 79 yards and two more touchdowns.