Jaguars Re-Sign CB Tre Herndon

The Jaguars announced on Thursday they have re-signed CB Tre Herndon.
Herndon has played major snaps for Jacksonville in the past but the Jaguars have also made a number of additions that could relegate him to a depth role in 2022.
Herndon, 26, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt back in 2018. He finished his three-year, $1.7 million deal and was set to be a restricted free agent when the Jaguars re-signed him.
Herndon was slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.
In 2021, Herndon appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and recorded 17 total tackles.
