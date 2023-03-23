Jaguars Re-Sign ERFA K Riley Patterson

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially re-signed ERFA K Riley Patterson to a one-year contract for the 2023 season on Thursday.

Patterson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later signed Patterson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in late November. Detroit waived him at the start of the 2022 season and he was later claimed by the Jaguars.

In 2022, Patterson appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and converted 30 of 35 field goal attempts (85.7 percent) and 36 of 37 extra point tries.