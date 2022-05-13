Jaguars Re-Sign OL Jared Hocker, Waive OL Denzel Okafor

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday that they’ve re-signed OL Jared Hocker and waived OL Denzel Okafor.

Hocker, 23, caught on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2021.

He was then waived by Seattle and was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams practice squad a few days later.

Hocker was waived by the Rams after a little over a month and was later added to the Jaguars practice squad. Jacksonville waived him a few days ago. 

He is yet to appear in an NFL game or record any statistics.

