Jaguars Re-Sign OL Tyler Shatley

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday that they’ve re-signed OL Tyler Shatley to an undisclosed contract.

Shatley, 32, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson back in 2014. He played out his rookie contract before returning to the Jaguars on a two-year contract back in 2017.

From there, the Jaguars picked up Shatley’s 2018 option before bringing him back on another one-year deal each of the next three years. He played out the final year of his two-year contract worth up to $6.8 million with Jacksonville.

In 2023, Shatley appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars, making six starts for them at center.