Jaguars Re-Sign RB D’Ernest Johnson

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are re-signing RB D’Ernest Johnson.

Johnson, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Florida back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and re-signed to a one-year deal last year.

Last offseason, Johnson signed with the Jaguars on a one-year, $1.2 million contract.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 41 rushing attempts for 108 yards (2.6 YPC), to go along with 10 receptions for 140 yards.