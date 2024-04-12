Jaguars Re-Sign Three ERFAs

According to Aaron Wilson, three players exclusive rights tenders on Friday ahead of the 2024 season, including OT Cole Van Lanen, WR Tim Jones, and CB Gregory Junior.

Van Lanen, 25, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round out of Wisconsin in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3,633,685 deal when the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Green Bay brought Van Lanen back on a futures contract last year before trading him to the Jaguars at the start of the regular season.

In 2023, Van Lanen appeared in nine games for the Jaguars, but didn’t make a start.

Jones, 25, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss in 2021. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with Jacksonville, but the team waived him with an injury designation, and ultimately released him, in August.

He re-signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad and signed a futures deal the following offseason.

In 2023, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 11 receptions for 83 yards (7.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.