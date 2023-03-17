Jaguars Re-Signing CB Tre Herndon

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Jaguars are re-signing CB Tre Herndon to a one-year, $2.6 million contract that’s guaranteed.

Herndon, 27, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt back in 2018. He finished his three-year, $1.7 million deal and was set to be a restricted free agent when the Jaguars re-signed him.

Herndon was slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he returned on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Herndon appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 34 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one recovery and five pass deflections.