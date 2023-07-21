Jaguars Re-Signing DL Dawuane Smoot To One-Year Deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars are re-signing DL Dawuane Smoot, according to his agency.

Congratulations to @gsefootball client @Bigsmoot_94 on re-signing with @Jaguars Really excited about this contract and situation for Dawuane who suffered a torn Achilles late in December and has worked insanely hard to rehab and get back to form. pic.twitter.com/ZM8vJLVqdj — David Canter (@davidcanter) July 21, 2023

Ian Rapoport adds that the deal is for one-year worth up to $6.25M.

Smoot, 28, was selected with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round by the Jaguars out of Illinois in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3,364,160, which includes a signing bonus of $964,160.

Smoot ended up re-signing with the Jaguars on a two-year, $14 million deal and made a base salary of $3.85 million in 2022.

In 2022, Smoot appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 21 total tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, and two pass deflections.